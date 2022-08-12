Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont. city councillor Simon Chapelle won’t seek re-election

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 1:15 pm
Kingston City councillor, Simon Chapelle will not seek re-election in October.
Kingston City councillor, Simon Chapelle will not seek re-election in October. City of Kingston

Kingston, Ont.’s Loyalist-Cataraqui district will have a new city councillor after this fall’s municipal election.

Current city councillor Simon Chapelle announced Friday he won’t be seeking re-election on Oct. 24.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision,” said Chapelle. “I have great respect for the position of city councillor, and the role councillors play in helping run the business of the city. And to properly represent constituents, it requires a significant amount of time and effort.”

“Given my current professional and family commitments, I can’t in good conscience commit the time to properly serve the great citizens of Cataraqui District over the next term.”

According to Chapelle, it was a combination of his increased duties with Tribunals Ontario and new family responsibilities that led to the decision.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Municipal election sign rules vary from one Ontario municipality to another' Municipal election sign rules vary from one Ontario municipality to another
Municipal election sign rules vary from one Ontario municipality to another – Jun 20, 2022

 

