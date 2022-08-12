Kingston, Ont. city councillor Simon Chapelle won’t seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont.’s Loyalist-Cataraqui district will have a new city councillor after this fall’s municipal election.

Current city councillor Simon Chapelle announced Friday he won’t be seeking re-election on Oct. 24.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision,” said Chapelle. “I have great respect for the position of city councillor, and the role councillors play in helping run the business of the city. And to properly represent constituents, it requires a significant amount of time and effort.”

“Given my current professional and family commitments, I can’t in good conscience commit the time to properly serve the great citizens of Cataraqui District over the next term.”

According to Chapelle, it was a combination of his increased duties with Tribunals Ontario and new family responsibilities that led to the decision.

