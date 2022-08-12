Menu

Canada

Body found in Kelowna park, RCMP say

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 2:52 pm
FILE. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. RCMP in Red Deer, Alta., are warning the public about an animal cruelty case in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
FILE. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. RCMP in Red Deer, Alta., are warning the public about an animal cruelty case in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

The body of a 26-year-old Kelowna man was located early Thursday morning in Heritage Park near Ethel Street at Lawrence Avenue, prompting Mounties to express their intent to advocate for health supports.

“The Kelowna RCMP express our condolences to those who are closest to this young man. It’s a tragedy to lose a young person in our community,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“We continue to advocate for the need for increased health and support services in our community.”

There is no further police investigation or concerns for the safety of others.

Click to play video: 'Tom Dyas promises more mental health resources for Kelowna RCMP if elected' Tom Dyas promises more mental health resources for Kelowna RCMP if elected
Tom Dyas promises more mental health resources for Kelowna RCMP if elected

The BC Coroners Service have taken over the investigation as a Coroners Act investigation. The man’s identification was confirmed and officers have notified the deceased man’s family.

Story continues below advertisement

“If anyone was in the area prior to 7:30 a.m and may have information to assist, please contact the BC Coroners Service,” RCMP said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021' Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021
Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021 – Aug 3, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
