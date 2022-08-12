Fire causes extensive heat, smoke damage to Lake Bonavista church Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary firefighters were busy Friday morning after a fire alarm was triggered at a church in the southeast.

Fire crews arrived at the church in the 1500 block of Lake Ontario Drive around 3:20 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming from one of the windows. The fire was under control a short time later.

Once inside the building, Calgary Fire Department crews found the fire within the large assembly area.

“Other areas of the building were not impacted by fire, but had extensive smoke. Damage to the assembly area is extensive from both heat and smoke,” a news release stated.

Hotspots were put out inside and firefighters said they found the building to be unoccupied after a full search of the building.

The CFD said due to the size and type of building, additional aerial fire apparatus were deployed to provide access and elevated firefighting operations.

View image in full screen Calgary firefighters battled a blaze at a church in Lake Bonavista in the morning of Aug. 12, 2022.

The city of Calgary remained under a heat warning as of Friday and at the time of the fire, it was about 14 to 15 Celsius. Due to warmer temperatures, additional firefighters were dispatched to the scene to provide relief for working crews.

Calgary fire said one of its members was assessed by paramedics at the scene for heat exhaustion, yet there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews are expected to be on site for the next several hours, and traffic in the area may be impacted.

If anyone has any information, photos or video of this fire — especially prior to CFD’s arrival — you can email it to the fire department.