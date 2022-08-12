Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Toronto investigating after downtown core power outage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2022 9:56 am
Photo of the transmission circuit that affected a power outage for a large part of the downtown core on Aug. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Photo of the transmission circuit that affected a power outage for a large part of the downtown core on Aug. 11, 2022. Twitter / Hydro One

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is investigating a power outage that left a large swath of the downtown core including office buildings, a major mall and a university campus without electricity yesterday.

Hydro One has said the outage was caused after a barge with a crane came into contact with overhead powerlines at the city’s waterfront.

The City of Toronto says the power outage may have been caused by a subcontractor to the main contractor for the Ashbridges Bay Treatment Plant outfall project.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto Hydro says power restored after large downtown outage

The city says it has requested a report from the main contractor to “understand what happened and what needs to be done to ensure this does not happen again.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hydro Toronto has said the outage, which hit around 12:30 p.m., affected approximately 10,000 customers.

Power was restored to customers around 8 p.m. last night.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Toronto tagCity of Toronto tagPower Outage tagHydro One tagdowntown toronto tagToronto hydro tagToronto power outage tagdowntown toronto power outage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers