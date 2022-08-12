Menu

Sports

Alouettes hand Blue Bombers first loss of ’22 during wild OT finish

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2022 12:16 am
Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Marc Liegghio (13) reacts as he watches his field goal attempt go wide during overtime of CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg Thursday, August 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Marc Liegghio (13) reacts as he watches his field goal attempt go wide during overtime of CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg Thursday, August 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

The Montreal Alouettes handed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season with a tight 20-17 overtime victory Thursday.

Marc Liegghio bounced a 37-yard field-goal attempt off the upright in overtime, sealing the Bombers’ loss. It was Liegghio’s second straight miss after he failed to convert a potential 32-yard game-winner in the final seconds of regulation.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers Collaros and Schoen named CFL Top Performers in July

Winnipeg came into the contest with a perfect 9-0 record and was looking for its first 10-0 start since 1960.

Montreal’s Trevor Harris completed 18-of-27 passes for 213 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Both of the Alouettes’ touchdowns were punched in by Dominique Davis.

The Bombers outgained the Alouettes 369 to 283 in yardage and outrushed their foes 118-70. Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira accumulated 84 rushing yards while quarterback Zach Collaros threw for 251 yards with one touchdown.

Winnipeg had defeated Montreal on the road the week prior 35-20. The Bombers will enjoy a bye before resuming their schedule with a matchup against the Calgary Stampeders on Aug. 25.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
