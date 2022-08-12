Police look for missing senior with dementia last seen in west Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking Edmontonians for tips as they try to find a missing man last seen in the city’s west end.

In a news release issued Thursday night, police said they are trying to find 79-year-old Rudolph Newell.

“As Newell has dementia and his family and friends have been unable to reach him, police are concerned for his welfare,” police said.

Police said they were told Newell left his seniors residence in the area of 95 Street and 103A Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday. He was last seen at the Jasper Place Transit Centre at 157 Street and Stony Plain Road about three hours later.

Newell is five-feet-four-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. Police said he was reportedly last seen wearing dark-coloured pants, a dark-coloured jacket with a hood and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Newell’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.