Service Canada introduces expedited passport process as backlog eases

Send this page to someone via email

Long delays in passport applications and renewals seems to be coming to an end.

Service Canada has made a dent in the large volume of passport applications since restrictions have eased and it is now possible to try and get the process expedited.

There were no long lines at the Service Canada office in Kingston on Thursday.

Read more: Canadian travellers saddled with uncertainty amid passport delays

Kingston and the Islands MP Mark Gerretsen said the federal agency has been able to make a dent in the high volume of passport applications this year and that they’re starting to get into a “more comfortable position.”

“Typically, prior to the pandemic, the federal government would process about 2.3, 2.2 million passports a year. This year alone they’re project to process about four and a half million passports,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Jamming up the gears in the passport application and renewal process was the large number of people who went to Service Canada immediately after pandemic restrictions were eased.

“In particular in March and April this year there was about five or six hundred thousand passports that had been applied for,” added Gerretsen.

Now, individuals looking to get their passport can expedite the process somewhat.

He said that if it’s been at least 20 days since you applied for your passport and you will be travelling within the next 20 business days you can go directly to Service Canada to inquire about an expedited process to get it in time for your travel date.

That expedited process can be done at any Service Canada office in the country.