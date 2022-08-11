Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Cuban oil farm fire: Deadly blaze kills 2nd firefighter

By Andrea Rodriguez The Associated Press
Posted August 11, 2022 3:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Cuban fuel tank fire leaves 1 dead, injures 121 after lighting strikes oil storage facility' Cuban fuel tank fire leaves 1 dead, injures 121 after lighting strikes oil storage facility
On Friday evening in Cuba, lightning struck one of eight storage tanks at an oil storage facility in Matanzas, 97 km east of Havana, igniting a massive oil-fed fire that burned through the night. Cuban authorities said at least 121 people were injured in the second blast, of which 36 remained hospitalized, five in critical condition. One person was listed as dead, and 17 firefighters were unaccounted for.

Officials said Thursday that a second firefighter has died in Cuba, where crews have controlled a massive blaze that began last week at a key oil storage facility amid a deepening energy crisis.

The 24-year-old firefighter identified as Elier Correa had been hospitalized in extremely critical condition, according to government news site Cubadebate. Another 14 firefighters are missing after lightning on Friday sparked the fire, which has injured 130 people and destroyed four of the facility’s eight tanks.

Read more: Fire at Cuban oil tank farm leaves 17 missing, dozens more injured

The blaze also forced officials to evacuate more than 4,900 people and temporarily shut down a thermoelectric plant after it ran out of water as countries including Mexico, Venezuela and Bolivia sent help.

Clusters of fire and smoke remain at the Matanzas Supertanker Base in the island’s western region, but authorities don’t expect them to spread. Meanwhile, firefighters said they hope they can soon access the areas where their colleagues went missing Saturday at dawn.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment said that it has observed a decrease in smoke via radar images, adding that air quality is being controlled.

Click to play video: 'Fuel storage tank explodes near Cuba’s supertanker port, injuring dozens' Fuel storage tank explodes near Cuba’s supertanker port, injuring dozens
Fuel storage tank explodes near Cuba’s supertanker port, injuring dozens

The facility operates an oil pipeline that receives Cuban crude oil that powers thermoelectric plants. It also serves as the unloading and transshipment center for imported crude oil, fuel oil and diesel.

Authorities have not provided an estimate of damages or said how much it has lost in key fuel supplies.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Fire tagCuba tagcuba fire tagfire cuba tagoil tank fire cuba tagElier Correa tagfirefighter dead cuba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers