Crime

Manitoba RCMP seize large quantities of cash, drugs in highway traffic stops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 12:07 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

Two separate traffic stops in span of a single week led Manitoba RCMP to significant seizures of drugs and cash.

Police said their roving traffic patrol unit stopped a speeder on Highway 1 in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie on the afternoon of July 28, only to discover that the driver had an outstanding warrant from British Columbia.

The man, from Calgary, was arrested, and a search of his car turned up almost $28,000 in cash.

Read more: Winnipeg traffic stop leads to weapons arrests

He was returned to B.C. to face his previous charges and is expected back in Manitoba for a Portage la Prairie court date Oct. 18.

On Oct. 4, another speeder was stopped by RCMP on the Trans-Canada Highway, this time in the RM of North Norfolk.

The driver, 23, from Brampton, Ont., was arrested, and a search of the vehicle led to discovery of four kilograms of what police believe to be opium.

The man was released with a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking and an upcoming court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.

