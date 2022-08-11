Menu

Canada

‘Only one of its kind in the world’: 2 new rides coming to Canada’s Wonderland

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 11:22 am
The "Tundra Twister" is coming to Canada's Wonderland next year. View image in full screen
The "Tundra Twister" is coming to Canada's Wonderland next year. Handout / Canada's Wonderland

Canada’s Wonderland has announced two new rides coming to the theme park next year, including one that is “the only one of its kind in the world.”

The park unveiled the two new rides in a media release on Thursday.

The “Tundra Twister” will be a “giant looping ride” with spinning gondola arms that “will have guests spinning, twisting and twirling 360-degrees, upside-down, at heights of 47 metres and speeds of 75 km/h,” the release said.

“This mechanical marvel is the only attraction of its kind in the world and promises a unique thrill experience unlike any other,” the statement said.

The other new ride will be a family launch roller coaster called Snoopy’s Racing Railway.

It will be the park’s 18th roller coaster and will accelerate from zero to 50 km/h “in a matter of seconds” and take guests through dips and turns, the park said.

“Snoopy’s Racing Railway” will be the park’s 18th roller coaster. View image in full screen
“Snoopy’s Racing Railway” will be the park’s 18th roller coaster. Handout / Canada's Wonderland
