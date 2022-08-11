Menu

Canada

Kamloops RCMP looking for missing B.C. woman last heard from in Lake Country, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 10:59 am
Rejeana Neveu has been missing since Sunday, Aug. 7.
Rejeana Neveu has been missing since Sunday, Aug. 7. Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops police are asking the public for help in locating 48-year-old Rejeana Neveu, who was reported missing on Aug 8.

Neveu’s family said their last contact with her was on Aug. 7, and her last known location was in Lake Country, B.C.

Read more: B.C. fisherman missing after boat capsizes in Fraser River

“Her disappearance is out of character and her family and police are concerned for her wellbeing,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn

“She was last seen by her family on Aug. 6, and last had electronic contact with them on Aug. 7. Her last known location was in Lake Country on Aug. 7.”

Police describe Neveu as a 48-year-old woman, five feet three inches tall, sporting a large back tattoo and a small elephant tattoo on her left ankle.

Read more: Richmond RCMP seek missing man not seen since beginning of August

She is connected to a 2018 White Mazda 3 hatchback with the B.C. licence plate HS7 42C, police said. The car has a “Harris Nanaimo” licence plate frame.

Anyone with possible information regarding Neveu is being asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Click to play video: 'Missing Squamish man’s car found in Manitoba' Missing Squamish man’s car found in Manitoba
Missing Squamish man’s car found in Manitoba
