Toronto police urge public to ‘consider alternate routes’ after tree knocks wires down

Police are warning residents to “consider alternate routes of travel” after a tree fell and knocked wires down on a roadway in Toronto.
In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident took place in the Kipling Avenue and Princess Margaret Boulevard area.
Officers said a large tree fell and knocked down wires.
According to police, the tree will not be moved until Thursday.
“Consider alternate routes of travel,” the tweet read.
