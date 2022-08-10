Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Toronto police urge public to ‘consider alternate routes’ after tree knocks wires down

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 6:04 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are warning residents to “consider alternate routes of travel” after a tree fell and knocked wires down on a roadway in Toronto.

In a tweet Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident took place in the Kipling Avenue and Princess Margaret Boulevard area.

Read more: Suspects sought after 2 break-ins reported in Toronto: police

Officers said a large tree fell and knocked down wires.

According to police, the tree will not be moved until Thursday.

Trending Stories

“Consider alternate routes of travel,” the tweet read.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagTPS tagTree tagKipling Avenue tagFallen Tree tagPrincess Margaret Boulevard tagtoronto fallen tree tagtree fallen toronto tagwires down toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers