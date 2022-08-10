Menu

Canada

New Brunswick cottagers get court order blocking fish eradication in Miramichi area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2022 3:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Miramichi Lake cottage owners want smallmouth bass eradication approval rescinded' Miramichi Lake cottage owners want smallmouth bass eradication approval rescinded
A group of cottage owners on Miramichi Lake have asked the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to rescind its approval of a plan to eradicate smallmouth bass from the lake. They say the plan has become a population control program on which they were not consulted. Tim Roszell reports. – Aug 24, 2021

A controversial plan to use a pesticide to get rid of invasive smallmouth bass in New Brunswick’s Miramichi watershed is now on legal hold.

A cease-and-desist order was issued Tuesday by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Terrence Morrison to the coalition of groups that want to conduct the operation involving a chemical known as rotenone.

The court order names Daniel Houghton, a cottage owner on Miramichi Lake, as one of three plaintiffs and bars any action until an injunction hearing can be heard on Aug. 17.

Read more: New Brunswick group to proceed with invasive fish eradication in Miramichi area

In an interview, Houghton says he and other cottage owners sought the injunction on Aug. 2 to block the spraying of the chemical to kill fish in the area.

He says the court order was issued to the Working Group on Smallmouth Bass Eradication in the Miramichi after it emailed cottage owners on Tuesday informing them of their intention to move ahead with the use of the chemical within 24 hours.

In an email, a spokesman for the North Shore Micmac District Council, which is part of the working group, declined comment and said a statement would be issued this week “in regards to current events.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2022.

