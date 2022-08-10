‘It was a very close call’: Winnipeg homeowner concerned after bullets hit home

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg homeowner is relieved a suspect is behind bars after a stray bullet went through a window and wall of his North Kildonan home.

The Major Crimes Unit began investigating a shooting that occurred in the 300 Block of Bonner Avenue on Monday.

Investigators believe the suspect had attended a party at a home with another person and left the party early after the other person was involved in an altercation.

The suspect then returned with a handgun and fired several rounds toward the house from his vehicle.

Stray bullets hit the nearby home of Wilbert Braun and his wife … who woke up to a loud bang, sending them into panic mode.

“It was a very close call – like I am still shocked. We are both still shocked that it happened in that neighbourhood,”

Story continues below advertisement

Braun said he is deeply concerned about what could come next because of someone else in the neighbourhood.

“My concern is, let’s make sure we prevent more of these things,” he said.

Officers identified a male suspect on Tuesday and executed search warrants at the suspect’s home in the 2700 block of Main Street.

During the search, investigators seized several firearms, including a Girsan 9mm Luger handgun, as well as ammunition and spent shell casings.

On Tuesday, a 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

0:24 Winnipeg police respond to protestors demanding trash bin for Higgins Avenue encampment Winnipeg police respond to protestors demanding trash bin for Higgins Avenue encampment