Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Plastic makers ask court to reject Ottawa’s plan to ban single use straws, cups

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2022 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'How businesses can adjust to the ban of single-use plastics' How businesses can adjust to the ban of single-use plastics
WATCH: How businesses can adjust to the ban of single-use plastics – Jun 30, 2022

More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa’s plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers.

It is the second lawsuit filed in the court by a coalition of plastics makers calling themselves the Responsible Plastic Use Coalition.

The first suit filed in 2021 seeks to overturn the government’s decision to designate plastics as “toxic” under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Click to play video: 'Going plastic-free this July' Going plastic-free this July
Going plastic-free this July – Jul 10, 2022

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault used that designation to publish regulations that will ban the sale, import and production of six plastic items.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The second lawsuit filed in mid-July asks the Federal Court to quash the ban, prohibit the government from using the act to regulate single-use plastics and prevent the ban from being implemented in the meantime.

Guilbeault says he is confident the government’s regulations will be upheld and would rather work with the industry to improve recycling than battle the sector in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada tagEnvironment tagCanada News tagPlastic tagCanada plastic tagCanda environment tagplastic items tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers