Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec religious minorities feel less safe due to secularism law known as Bill 21: survey

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2022 1:58 pm
A woman takes part in a demonstration following a Superior Court ruling on Bill 21, Quebec's secularism law, in Montreal on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. View image in full screen
A woman takes part in a demonstration following a Superior Court ruling on Bill 21, Quebec's secularism law, in Montreal on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A new survey has found that religious minorities in Quebec are feeling less safe, less accepted and less hopeful since the province passed its secularism law three years ago.

The survey results published Wednesday by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies reveal that Quebecers who identify as Jewish, Muslim or Sikh report “broad-ranging, disruptive and profound negative impacts” stemming from the 2019 law, which bans public sector workers deemed to be in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Muslim women reported some of the greatest impacts, with over 70 per cent of respondents saying they felt less safe and over 80 per cent saying they felt less hopeful for the next generation than when the law known as Bill 21 was adopted.

Read more: Bill 21: Hijabs disappearing from view in Quebec classrooms as teachers retire

Story continues below advertisement

Members of all three religious communities reported exposure to hateful incidents at levels far above those experienced by the general population, and some provided examples that ranged from insults and job discrimination to physical attacks.

Trending Stories

The study results were created by combining a Leger web survey of the general population with the Association for Canadian Studies’ polling of religious minorities, and weighing the results to better represent the general population.

In total, 1,828 Quebecers — including 632 Muslims, 165 Jews and 56 Sikhs — were questioned for the study, which does not have an official margin of error because it was conducted by web panel.

Click to play video: 'Hijabs disappearing in Quebec classrooms as Montreal teacher retires' Hijabs disappearing in Quebec classrooms as Montreal teacher retires
Hijabs disappearing in Quebec classrooms as Montreal teacher retires – Jun 24, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Religion tagBill 21 tagreligious symbols tagQuebec Secularism tagQuebec Bill 21 tagQuebec secularism law tagQuebec religious symbols tagQuebec religious neutrality law tagReligious Minorities tagReligious Garb tagQuebec religious minorities tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers