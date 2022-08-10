Menu

Crime

London, Ont. couple faces charges after St. Thomas Walmart fraud investigation

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 12:30 pm
A file photo of a Walmart store. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Walmart store. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

A London, Ont., couple turned themselves in to St. Thomas police on Tuesday following a recent fraud investigation in the city’s east end.

Police said a warrant was issued for the couple’s arrest after security camera footage showed the two accused altering prices on products at a Walmart self-checkout on Talbot Street.

According to police, the couple repeatedly scanned a one-dollar item several times while loading over $400 worth of items in their cart, allegedly paying only $35 before exiting the store.

Working in collaboration with local loss prevention officers, the couple later turned themselves in to the police.

A 42-year-old woman and 46-year-old man have been charged with fraud under $5,000.

“These types of shoplifting crimes are very frequent at big box stores,” said St. Thomas Const. Tanya Calvert. “Walmart has sophisticated loss prevention because even at the self-checkouts now they have individual video cameras on who is scanning the products.”

Thanking local loss prevention officers, she added that, “We don’t want to take any spotlight off the great work that they do for their companies.”

Record number of scams reported in Canada – Jun 14, 2022
