Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Thunderstorms forecast for multiple regions across B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 12:13 pm
Thunderstorms are expected around the province on Wednesday and Thursday. View image in full screen
Thunderstorms are expected around the province on Wednesday and Thursday. Magdalena Maria Steele

“Considerable” lightning strikes are expected across British Columbia Wednesday and Thursday, according to meteorologists.

Lightning is expected to hit West Vancouver Island Wednesday morning, as a cluster of thunderstorm cells developed over the Washington coastline Tuesday night and is moving northwestwards.

Story continues below advertisement

Lightning is also expected in the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Similkameen, Nicola Valley, South Thompson, Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

Read more: B.C. reports 16 suspected heat-related deaths from July 26 to Aug. 3

“Gusty wind will be associated with the thunderstorms as well,” said Global BC Meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“In B.C.’s Southern Interior, a lull in the weather will kick in later Wednesday but more thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon.”

According to Environment Canada’s lightning danger map, areas around the southwest side of Vancouver Island have the “greatest risk of being struck by lightning within 10 minutes,” as of 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Keremeos Creek wildfire: Highway 3A still closed, cooler temperatures in forecast

Lightning strikes will be monitored closely by the province as there are currently eight wildfires of note burning across B.C., many of which are being attributed to lightning strikes.

Click to play video: 'Keremeos Creek wildfire evacuees hope cooler weather continues' Keremeos Creek wildfire evacuees hope cooler weather continues
Keremeos Creek wildfire evacuees hope cooler weather continues
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagBC weather tagBC wildfires tagBC tagExtreme Weather tagFraser Valley tagThunderstorms tagLightning tagwildfire risk taglightning strikes tagWidlfires tagBC lightning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers