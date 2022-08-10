Thunderstorms forecast for multiple regions across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

“Considerable” lightning strikes are expected across British Columbia Wednesday and Thursday, according to meteorologists.

Lightning is expected to hit West Vancouver Island Wednesday morning, as a cluster of thunderstorm cells developed over the Washington coastline Tuesday night and is moving northwestwards.

Significant lightning developed overnight on the Washington coast and has now swept along west Vancouver Island! #BCstorm @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/tJhdiku7z2 — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) August 10, 2022

Lightning is also expected in the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Similkameen, Nicola Valley, South Thompson, Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

“Gusty wind will be associated with the thunderstorms as well,” said Global BC Meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“In B.C.’s Southern Interior, a lull in the weather will kick in later Wednesday but more thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon.”

According to Environment Canada’s lightning danger map, areas around the southwest side of Vancouver Island have the “greatest risk of being struck by lightning within 10 minutes,” as of 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Lightning strikes will be monitored closely by the province as there are currently eight wildfires of note burning across B.C., many of which are being attributed to lightning strikes.

