Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate alleged ‘door to door’ home renovation fraud in Halton Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 12:52 pm
Halton Regional Police have issued an alert about a home repair fraud believed to be operating in the region that involves door to door solicitation. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police have issued an alert about a home repair fraud believed to be operating in the region that involves door to door solicitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Police are alerting residents about a pair of men allegedly tied to a home repair fraud believed to be operating in Halton Region.

Investigators say they’ve begun a probe into two cases which saw the door-to-door contractors sell construction services unsolicited and fail to finish the work.

The suspects are described as two men with Irish or possibly Scottish accents around six feet tall with heavy builds.

In both cases, a younger man was with the man claiming to be a son.

Read more: Police in Ontario lay over 400 charges, seize $1.3M in drugs in ‘Project Monarch’

The fraud is suspected to be targeting older adults and involves quotes lower than market value on the condition of making large cash payments.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Based on complaints, initial work may start, however the work will be sub-par and/or incomplete,” Halton Police said in a release.

“Once a final payment is received, the contractor disappears and phone calls and text messages will go unanswered leaving the consumer with a damaged or partially completed project.”

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are looking for anyone who may have come in contact with the suspects.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Trump invokes Fifth Amendment, doesn’t answer questions in N.Y. AG probe' Trump invokes Fifth Amendment, doesn’t answer questions in N.Y. AG probe

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halton Region taghome renovation tagHalton Regional Police Service tagconstruction work tagHome renovation scam tagconstruction scam tagdoor to door home renovation scam taghalton region renovation scam taghalton renovation scam taghome renovation fraud tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers