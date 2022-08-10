Police investigate alleged ‘door to door’ home renovation fraud in Halton Region

Send this page to someone via email

Police are alerting residents about a pair of men allegedly tied to a home repair fraud believed to be operating in Halton Region.

Investigators say they’ve begun a probe into two cases which saw the door-to-door contractors sell construction services unsolicited and fail to finish the work.

The suspects are described as two men with Irish or possibly Scottish accents around six feet tall with heavy builds.

In both cases, a younger man was with the man claiming to be a son.

The fraud is suspected to be targeting older adults and involves quotes lower than market value on the condition of making large cash payments.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on complaints, initial work may start, however the work will be sub-par and/or incomplete,” Halton Police said in a release.

“Once a final payment is received, the contractor disappears and phone calls and text messages will go unanswered leaving the consumer with a damaged or partially completed project.”

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are looking for anyone who may have come in contact with the suspects.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton Police or Crime Stoppers.