Canada

Quebec police reports 13 deaths during province’s construction holiday

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 12:02 pm
A file photo of Montreal streets littered with road construction signs. View image in full screen
A road construction file photo is shown from Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/ Mario Beauregard. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/ Mario Beauregard

Quebec provincial police reported the deaths of 13 people during the annual construction holiday period at the end of July, the majority of whom were killed in traffic collisions.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) released its findings Wednesday, saying a total of 11 collisions occurred on the province’s road and recreational tourism networks from July 22 to Aug. 7.

Twelve people died in crashes on the road, according to police. The roundup also notes a fatality on the recreational tourism network, which is composed of trails and waterways.

The construction holiday sees Quebecers head out in droves for summer vacation. Provincial police are out in full force during that time and crack down on dangerous behaviour behind the wheel.

The SQ reported a total of 12 deaths during the same period in 2021, including nine as a result of traffic collisions. In 2020, there were eight fatalities in the territory under provincial police jurisdiction.

Speed, distraction and impaired driving are the three main causes of crashes in Quebec, according to police.

with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press

