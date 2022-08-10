Wellington OPP investigates crash between motorcycle and vehicle near Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP are reminding drivers to be aware of smaller vehicles that they share the roadway with such as motorcycles and bicycles.

The reminder comes following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon just northeast of Guelph.

Investigators say OPP, Guelph-Wellington paramedics, and several area fire departments were sent to the area at Wellington Road 124 and Third Line at about 12:30 p.m.

The crash reportedly involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, but OPP did not provide details on what led to the crash.

OPP say the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries while one occupant of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation continues.