Traffic

Wellington OPP investigates crash between motorcycle and vehicle near Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 10, 2022 10:56 am
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP are reminding drivers to be aware of smaller vehicles that they share the roadway with such as motorcycles and bicycles.

The reminder comes following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon just northeast of Guelph.

Investigators say OPP, Guelph-Wellington paramedics, and several area fire departments were sent to the area at Wellington Road 124 and Third Line at about 12:30 p.m.

The crash reportedly involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, but OPP did not provide details on what led to the crash.

OPP say the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries while one occupant of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation continues.

 

