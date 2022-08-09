Menu

Crime

Human remains in burned car near Summerland linked to fatal Abbotsford crash

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 7:58 pm
Aug 7, 2022 Summerland bodies found in burned vehicle View image in full screen
As of Sunday afternoon, the burned vehicle had been removed from Garnet Valley Road outside of Summerland, but a charred spot on the road is visible. Jayden Wasney / Global News

Two bodies found inside a burned vehicle in the South Okanagan died because of foul play, say police.

On Tuesday afternoon, the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) issued an update on the investigation.

The bodies were found on Saturday morning, Aug. 6, after the Summerland Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire on Garnet Valley Road.

Read more: Two bodies found inside burned vehicle in Summerland

“Investigators now believe the two individuals in the vehicle died as a result of foul play, and a stolen vehicle was determined to be associated with this homicide,” said the SED MCU.

Police say on Aug. 7, the Abbotsford Police Dept. located a stolen vehicle that had been flagged as having a connection to the burned vehicle in Summerland.

“As such, Abbotsford (Police Dept.) made attempts to stop the vehicle. During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed on Maclure Road, fatally injuring the male driver and female passenger,” said police.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Two bodies found in remains of burned car near Summerland' Two bodies found in remains of burned car near Summerland
Two bodies found in remains of burned car near Summerland

The stolen vehicle that lost control and crashed in Abbotsford was a white 1991 Acura Integra. Police say the female passenger in that crash died at the scene, while the male driver died in hospital.

As for the Summerland vehicle — no information was released as to its make or model.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They said they are still trying to identify the victims and determine the stolen vehicle’s involvement.

Click to play video: 'Two dead after police chase involving stolen car in Abbotsford' Two dead after police chase involving stolen car in Abbotsford
Two dead after police chase involving stolen car in Abbotsford
