Sports

Blue Jays sign outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2022 4:19 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year major-league contract.

The 32-year-old was released by Boston on Thursday. He has a .210 average with 19 doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 29 runs batted in through 92 games this season.

The left-handed hitting outfielder was named an all-star in 2016, when he set career highs with 149 hits, 26 homers, and 87 RBIs.

He helped Boston win the 2018 World Series and was named the MVP of the American League Championship Series that year with three RBIs on nine hits in a 4-1 win over Houston.

The native of Richmond, Va., is in his 10th major league season and has a career average of .228 with 329 extra-base hits across 1,099 games with Boston and Milwaukee.

The Blue Jays also optioned infielder Otto Lopez to Triple-A Buffalo and designated right-handed pitcher Matt Peacock for assignment.

The Blue Jays announced the moves before a game against the Orioles on Tuesday night in Baltimore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
