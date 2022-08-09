Menu

Canada

Junior hockey league in the Maritimes seeking women for coaching, operations jobs

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2022 1:00 pm
Click to play video: '‘More diversity’ needed at Hockey Canada following Brind’Amour resignation' ‘More diversity’ needed at Hockey Canada following Brind’Amour resignation
Sport Minister Pascale St- Onge reacted on Saturday to news of the resignation of Michael Brind’Amour, chair of Hockey Canada’s board of directors, saying “more diversity is needed” in the organization to address “a culture of silence and toxic masculinity.”

A junior hockey league on the East Coast wants to create new opportunities for women by hiring up to 10 of them as assistant coaches and scouts for the upcoming season.

The Maritime Junior Hockey League says it will be the first league in Canada to offer such a program.

MHL president Troy Dumville issued a recent statement saying women do not enjoy the same opportunities as men do when it comes to hockey operations jobs in junior leagues.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal Canadiens hire Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant

He says the new positions will “advance the future of hockey.”

The application deadline is Aug. 31.

The program will also feature monthly guest lectures from influential women, including broadcaster Tara Slone and Hockey Nova Scotia executive director Amy Walsh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
