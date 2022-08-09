Junior hockey league in the Maritimes seeking women for coaching, operations jobs

Send this page to someone via email

A junior hockey league on the East Coast wants to create new opportunities for women by hiring up to 10 of them as assistant coaches and scouts for the upcoming season.

The Maritime Junior Hockey League says it will be the first league in Canada to offer such a program.

MHL president Troy Dumville issued a recent statement saying women do not enjoy the same opportunities as men do when it comes to hockey operations jobs in junior leagues.

He says the new positions will “advance the future of hockey.”

The application deadline is Aug. 31.

The program will also feature monthly guest lectures from influential women, including broadcaster Tara Slone and Hockey Nova Scotia executive director Amy Walsh.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.

