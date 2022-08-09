Warrant issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in killing of 22-year-old Toronto mother: police

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the killing of a 22-year-old mother in Newmarket last month, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called at around 1:30 a.m. on July 29 to a home in the area of Prospect and Gorham streets for a report of an injured person.

Toronto resident Nicole Mercer was located with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital where she died.

Police previously said Mercer died from a gunshot wound.

On Tuesday, officers announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for 23-year-old Newmarket resident Alexander Jolly, “who is considered armed and dangerous.”

Story continues below advertisement

“If seen, do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1 immediately. He is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in,” police said.

Jolly is wanted for first-degree murder.

He is described as six-foot-two, 150 pounds with a thin build, straight brown hair and blue eyes.

“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges,” police said.

Alexander Jolly, 23. Handout / York Regional Police

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact York police’s homicide unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Global News previously spoke to Morgan Hopper, a cousin of Mercer, who described her as “an amazing” and “loving” person who just wanted to be a mother.

Story continues below advertisement

“When she found out she was pregnant with her son, her whole world flipped upside down. And … everything was perfect for her. She did everything she could for him,” Hopper said.

“Her son was her world…. That little boy meant more to her than anything and he loved his mom and I can’t imagine the pain of having to sit down and now tell him that he can’t see her anymore.”

View image in full screen Nicole Mercer, 22. Supplied