Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted women escapes Peterborough police cruiser following theft arrest

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 11:58 am
Peterborough police say a woman escaped from a police cruiser after her arrest in a theft investigation on Aug. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a woman escaped from a police cruiser after her arrest in a theft investigation on Aug. 8, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough County woman faces multiple charges, including escaping custody, following an incident early Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an officer working extra duty at a construction site in the area of Hunter and Simcoe streets was informed of a theft of a work bag and lunch bag from the site.

Read more: Suspect arrested after cruiser stolen with 2 K-9 dogs inside, Toronto police say

Around 5 p.m., the officer learned the stolen property was in the nearby area of Aylmer and Brock streets. The officer located a woman with the work bag entering a tent at a park in the area.

The officer was able to take the woman into custody and turned her over to on-duty officers. She was placed in the back of a police cruiser.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman was able to escape from the police cruiser and fled the scene. She was located a short distance away after a citizen managed to “hold her down” until officers arrived.

Trending Stories

She was taken into custody again and investigators determined she was wanted on a warrant for failure to stop for an accident and driving while prohibited.

The woman was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for assessment and was medically cleared.

The 26-year-old Peterborough County woman was arrested on the strength of the warrant and further charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and escaping lawful custody.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 31, police said Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Service one of many experiencing a ‘staffing crisis’' Peterborough Police Service one of many experiencing a ‘staffing crisis’
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagFlight From Police tagPolice Cruiser tagEscape Lawful Custody tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers