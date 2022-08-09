Wanted women escapes Peterborough police cruiser following theft arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough County woman faces multiple charges, including escaping custody, following an incident early Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an officer working extra duty at a construction site in the area of Hunter and Simcoe streets was informed of a theft of a work bag and lunch bag from the site.

Around 5 p.m., the officer learned the stolen property was in the nearby area of Aylmer and Brock streets. The officer located a woman with the work bag entering a tent at a park in the area.

The officer was able to take the woman into custody and turned her over to on-duty officers. She was placed in the back of a police cruiser.

Police say the woman was able to escape from the police cruiser and fled the scene. She was located a short distance away after a citizen managed to “hold her down” until officers arrived.

She was taken into custody again and investigators determined she was wanted on a warrant for failure to stop for an accident and driving while prohibited.

The woman was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for assessment and was medically cleared.

The 26-year-old Peterborough County woman was arrested on the strength of the warrant and further charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and escaping lawful custody.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 31, police said Tuesday.

