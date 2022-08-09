Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing ATV rider safely rescued by Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 11:50 am
ATVs used by police to find the missing rider.
ATVs used by police to find the missing rider. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP successfully found a missing man in the RM of Alexander early Sunday morning, thanks in part to GPS sent by his phone before its battery died.

Police said they were called around 10:35 p.m. Saturday about a 23-year-old man who had gone out that evening for an ATV ride near gravel pits on Highway 11 and hadn’t yet returned.

The man, from the RM of East St. Paul, wasn’t properly dressed for overnight conditions, and didn’t have food or water with him, but he was able to send his GPS co-ordinates to a family member, police said.

Read more: Manitoba woman, 19, killed in ATV accident

Officers from the Powerview detachment — also on ATVs — travelled to the last-known GPS co-ordinates and found the man’s vehicle stuck in a muddy trail, but he was nowhere in sight.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police searched the area overnight and found the man — who had been walking all night — the next morning, safe, aside from some minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man seeks answers on whereabouts of luggage containing father’s ashes, family heirlooms' Winnipeg man seeks answers on whereabouts of luggage containing father’s ashes, family heirlooms
Winnipeg man seeks answers on whereabouts of luggage containing father’s ashes, family heirlooms – Jun 27, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagmissing person tagManitoba RCMP tagMissing Man tagPowerview RCMP tagATV Rider tagGPS search taglost ATV tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers