Missing ATV rider safely rescued by Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP successfully found a missing man in the RM of Alexander early Sunday morning, thanks in part to GPS sent by his phone before its battery died.

Police said they were called around 10:35 p.m. Saturday about a 23-year-old man who had gone out that evening for an ATV ride near gravel pits on Highway 11 and hadn’t yet returned.

The man, from the RM of East St. Paul, wasn’t properly dressed for overnight conditions, and didn’t have food or water with him, but he was able to send his GPS co-ordinates to a family member, police said.

Officers from the Powerview detachment — also on ATVs — travelled to the last-known GPS co-ordinates and found the man’s vehicle stuck in a muddy trail, but he was nowhere in sight.

Police searched the area overnight and found the man — who had been walking all night — the next morning, safe, aside from some minor injuries.

