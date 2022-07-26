Manitoba woman, 19, killed in ATV accident

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old woman from Pauingassi First Nation is dead after a Saturday morning ATV accident.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene around 7:40 a.m., and that two women had been riding the vehicle when it went into the ditch and they were thrown off.

The driver, 26, was taken to the local nursing station and later to Winnipeg for non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger was declared dead at the scene.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP continue to investigate.

