Manitoba woman, 19, killed in ATV accident

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 26, 2022 10:15 am
RCMP Little Grand Rapids detachment.
RCMP Little Grand Rapids detachment. RCMP

A 19-year-old woman from Pauingassi First Nation is dead after a Saturday morning ATV accident.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the scene around 7:40 a.m., and that two women had been riding the vehicle when it went into the ditch and they were thrown off.

Read more: Manitoba government says firefighter died while on job; RCMP investigating ATV crash

The driver, 26, was taken to the local nursing station and later to Winnipeg for non-life threatening injuries, while the passenger was declared dead at the scene.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP continue to investigate.

RCMP Crash Fatal Crash Manitoba RCMP ATV Crash Pauingassi First Nation Little Grand Rapids RCMP

