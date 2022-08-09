OPP investigate break and enter at flea and farmers market in Thames Centre

Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after the Trails End Flea and Farmers Market was broken into Sunday morning.
Police say the break-in was reported Sunday at 10:05 a.m. at a business at 4370 Dundas St., Thames Centre.
Unknown suspects had gained access to the building at about 12:30 a.m., by entering through an unlocked, rear door of the building, police say.
The total loss is unknown at this time.
The weekly market is open on Saturdays.
The investigation into the break and enter is still ongoing.
