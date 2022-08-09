Nurse faces assault charges after 2-year-old suffers serious injuries in Thorold: Niagara Police

Send this page to someone via email

A Port Colborne nurse is facing assault charges in connection with a child abuse investigation at an address in Thorold, according to Niagara Police.

Detectives say a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” sustained serious injuries after an interaction with the registered practical nurse.

“It was determined a registered practical nurse responsible for the toddler’s care had deliberately caused the injuries to the child,” detectives said in a release.

As of Tuesday, the youth was in stable condition after having to be transported to an out-of-town hospital last week for advanced care.

The 23-year-old accused is facing four charges including assault with a weapon, following a probe that started Aug. 5.

Police say the nurse has been on the job for over a year and investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.