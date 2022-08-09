Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nurse faces assault charges after 2-year-old suffers serious injuries in Thorold: Niagara Police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 10:08 am
Niagara Police say they have charged a nurse following an alleged assault on a 2-year-old boy in Thorold Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Police say they have charged a nurse following an alleged assault on a 2-year-old boy in Thorold Aug. 5, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

A Port Colborne nurse is facing assault charges in connection with a child abuse investigation at an address in Thorold, according to Niagara Police.

Detectives say a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” sustained serious injuries after an interaction with the registered practical nurse.

“It was determined a registered practical nurse responsible for the toddler’s care had deliberately caused the injuries to the child,” detectives said in a release.

Read more: “I was known as ‘broom boy’”: Teen sues Ontario hockey camp, former campers over alleged sexual assault

As of Tuesday, the youth was in stable condition after having to be transported to an out-of-town hospital last week for advanced care.

Trending Stories

The 23-year-old accused is facing four charges including assault with a weapon, following a probe that started Aug. 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the nurse has been on the job for over a year and investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Former chief city planner says cities need to be much more proactive to beat the heat' Former chief city planner says cities need to be much more proactive to beat the heat
Assault tagAggravated Assault tagChild Abuse tagNiagara Region tagNurse tagNiagara news tagPort Colborne tagThorold tagChild abuse unit tagnurse assaults child tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers