Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crews extricate 2 workers from trench in Ajax after construction site collapse

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 7:41 am
Ajax construction site on Aug. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Ajax construction site on Aug. 9, 2022. Marianne Dimain / Global News

Durham Regional Police say two workers were found dead after crews pulled them from a trench following a construction site collapse.

Police said the incident occurred on Rossland Road between Ravenscroft Road and Westney Road on Monday afternoon.

Two workers, who were believed to be buried in the trench, were pulled by crews hours later early Tuesday.

The two workers were pronounced dead, police said.

Read more: 2 workers trapped in trench, 2 others taken to hospital after construction accident in Ajax: police

On Monday, a spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance said a man in his 20s was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Police said another man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

It is unclear how the trench collapse occurred and the Ministry of Labour said it is investigating.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

Ajax construction site on Aug. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Ajax construction site on Aug. 9, 2022. Marianne Dimain / Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ajax tagAjax ontario tagRossland Road tagWestney Road tagajax construction accident tagAjax construction collapse tagRavenscroft Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers