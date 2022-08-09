Crews extricate 2 workers from trench in Ajax after construction site collapse

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say two workers were found dead after crews pulled them from a trench following a construction site collapse.

Police said the incident occurred on Rossland Road between Ravenscroft Road and Westney Road on Monday afternoon.

Two workers, who were believed to be buried in the trench, were pulled by crews hours later early Tuesday.

The two workers were pronounced dead, police said.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance said a man in his 20s was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

Police said another man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries on Monday.

It is unclear how the trench collapse occurred and the Ministry of Labour said it is investigating.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson

View image in full screen Ajax construction site on Aug. 9, 2022. Marianne Dimain / Global News