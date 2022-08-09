Menu

Canada

New fund from Guelph Arts Council encourages local artists to ‘pay it forward’

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 9, 2022 5:01 am
The Guelph Arts Council has introduced a four-year fund. View image in full screen
The Guelph Arts Council has introduced a four-year fund. Guelph Arts Council

The Guelph Arts Council has announced its first recipient of the Pay It Forward Arts Fund.

Re: Project — reconnecting, releasing, reanimating and rejoicing through guided experiences — is receiving $5,000.

According to a news release, the funding will be used to help at-risk youth explore creativity, learn new skill, and connect with the community.

Read more: City of Guelph accepting poems for art exhibit

It also said the Re: Project supports local businesses by providing opportunities to share their skills and resources.

The Pay It Forward Arts Fund was developed through a gift from Bruce Mathews and Barbara Salsberg Mathews that encourages artists to rise to the challenge and pay it forward by using their talents to benefit the Guelph community.

This is the first year of the four-year annual fund.

