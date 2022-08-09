New fund from Guelph Arts Council encourages local artists to ‘pay it forward’

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Arts Council has announced its first recipient of the Pay It Forward Arts Fund.

Re: Project — reconnecting, releasing, reanimating and rejoicing through guided experiences — is receiving $5,000.

According to a news release, the funding will be used to help at-risk youth explore creativity, learn new skill, and connect with the community.

It also said the Re: Project supports local businesses by providing opportunities to share their skills and resources.

The Pay It Forward Arts Fund was developed through a gift from Bruce Mathews and Barbara Salsberg Mathews that encourages artists to rise to the challenge and pay it forward by using their talents to benefit the Guelph community.

This is the first year of the four-year annual fund.