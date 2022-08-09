Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Employee retention ‘key’ in keeping Hamilton’s current record low unemployment rate: expert

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 7:27 am
Workforce Planning Hamilton says the city's economy is doing quite well with the unemployment rate at a record low 4.3 per cent as of the end of July. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File ). View image in full screen
Workforce Planning Hamilton says the city's economy is doing quite well with the unemployment rate at a record low 4.3 per cent as of the end of July. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File ). MR

An executive with a Hamilton agency tracking the local labour market says employee retention will be key in maintaining the current record low unemployment numbers seen in recent months across the city.

Workforce Planning Hamilton director Khadija Hamidu said keeping staffers in the role they want to be in over the next few months will be a critical factor in maintaining or bettering the current 4.3 per cent unemployment rate seen this summer.

“It’s an employee’s market, so there’s (potential for) a lot of shift … a lot of retention that’s not happening with these employment fields,” Hamidu told 900 CHML’s Hamilton Today.

Read more: Canada shed jobs for 2nd straight month in July, unemployment rate unchanged

“That’s where we’re seeing that inconsistency coming from. It’s the back and forth — going into a role being like, “‘OK, maybe in a few months I’ll try something new.'”

Story continues below advertisement

The unemployment rate was also low for Ontario in July, remaining at 5.3 per cent. Hamidu attributes this to recovery from the COVID-19 Omicron variant that plagued employment markets at the beginning of 2022.

There were 18,800 unemployed persons in Hamilton for July, a month-over-month decrease of 1,400 unemployed persons.

Trending Stories

The city had a total of 417,500 employed persons — a month-over-month increase of 3,200 new workers into the labour market, last month.

Canada’s unemployment rate also remains at a historic low of 4.9 per cent as of July, remaining unchanged from June as the country continues to face a labour shortage.

Click to play video: 'Canadian employers adapt requirements amid ongoing labour shortage: survey' Canadian employers adapt requirements amid ongoing labour shortage: survey
Story continues below advertisement

Despite the lowest rate on record with data going back to 1976, Canada’s labour market remains exceptionally tight, with over one million job vacancies across the country.

“Our big economic challenge when it comes to the labour market is a shortage of workers,” deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland said when the numbers arrived Friday.

Hamidu said the data puts the power in the hands of employees by offering them leverage in the diversity of jobs they may be seeking. They can use the skills they have to try something new, Hamidu said.

“It’s a really great way for you to showcase your different types of skills and move those skills through career laddering,” Hamidu said.

Read more: CRA says it has $1.4 billion in uncashed cheques dating back to 1998

Sales and service led the employment make up in the city, accounting for 24 per cent of all occupations in the workforce with business, finance and administration next at 16 per cent.

Trades and transport, careers in social sciences, and management rounded out the top five thriving occupations in Hamilton.

Small-to-medium-sized businesses and enterprises made up the majority of Hamilton’s employment opportunities in July.

Story continues below advertisement

Employment for those with an education geared for the five categories is high this summer, providing potential stepping stones that haven’t been seen in the city for a while, Hamidu said.

“You’re guaranteed to find some type of employment or some type of apprenticeship program that will help with those growing industries,” according to Hamidu.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Statistics Canada tagUnemployment Rate tagEconomic recovery tagStatCan tagjobs report tagjobless taghamilton job numbers tagHamilton jobless rate taghamilton unemployment tagjobless report tagworkforce planning hamilton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers