Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Topsy Farms launches ‘Adopt-a-Bee’ fundraiser

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 3:38 pm
Topsy Farms, a beekeeping farm on Amherst Island, launches an adoption program to raise funds for the farm's operating costs. View image in full screen
Topsy Farms, a beekeeping farm on Amherst Island, launches an adoption program to raise funds for the farm's operating costs. Topsy Farms

A farm on Amherst Island is launching a program to help some of nature’s most important creatures survive and thrive.

Topsy Farms has started an ‘Adopt-a-Bee’ campaign, which will allow members of the public to sponsor a bee with donations that can range from $5 to $100.

Read more: Canada’s bee colonies have suffered worst loss in 20 years due to mite explosion: expert

The farm is turning to the public for help after a “devastating” winter.

“We had, I believe, 90 per cent losses,” says Jacob Murray, co-owner of Topsy Farms. “That hurts, and that’s with [our beekeepers] doing everything right.”
Story continues below advertisement

Causes for the harsh winter include bad weather, virulent mites and other environmental factors, says Murray. But the farm prides itself in providing a safe haven for the bees, which includes exposing them to a number of plants, such as clover, vetch, crabapple trees, and cultivated gardens.

Trending Stories

“What Topsy can do is offer the bees a biodiverse mix of plants and flowers for them to make their honey, and gather the pollen during the spring, summer and fall,” says Murray.

Topsy Farms is going to use the funds from the adoption program to keep the farm open to visitors, where they welcome locals and travellers to stop by and see a working bee farm.

Read more: Amherstview, Ont., beekeeper loses 20K bees after swarm flies away

“We offer the land as a way for people to come and visit, and see an actual working farm,” says Murray. “This adoption program allows us to keep that aspect open for everyone, and we encourage everyone to stop by for a visit.”

To participate in Topsy Farms’ adoption program, you can visit their website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bees tagAmherst Island tagBeekeepers tagTopsy Farms taghive tagmites tagAdopt a Bee tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers