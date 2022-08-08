Topsy Farms launches ‘Adopt-a-Bee’ fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

A farm on Amherst Island is launching a program to help some of nature’s most important creatures survive and thrive.

Topsy Farms has started an ‘Adopt-a-Bee’ campaign, which will allow members of the public to sponsor a bee with donations that can range from $5 to $100.

The farm is turning to the public for help after a “devastating” winter.

“We had, I believe, 90 per cent losses,” says Jacob Murray, co-owner of Topsy Farms. “That hurts, and that’s with [our beekeepers] doing everything right.”

Causes for the harsh winter include bad weather, virulent mites and other environmental factors, says Murray. But the farm prides itself in providing a safe haven for the bees, which includes exposing them to a number of plants, such as clover, vetch, crabapple trees, and cultivated gardens.

“What Topsy can do is offer the bees a biodiverse mix of plants and flowers for them to make their honey, and gather the pollen during the spring, summer and fall,” says Murray.

Topsy Farms is going to use the funds from the adoption program to keep the farm open to visitors, where they welcome locals and travellers to stop by and see a working bee farm.

“We offer the land as a way for people to come and visit, and see an actual working farm,” says Murray. “This adoption program allows us to keep that aspect open for everyone, and we encourage everyone to stop by for a visit.”

To participate in Topsy Farms’ adoption program, you can visit their website.