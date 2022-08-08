Sarnia, Ont. police recover ‘Ghost Gun’ during investigation, three facing weapons charges

Send this page to someone via email

Three individuals, including a young offender from Oshawa, Ont., are facing a number of weapons charges after Sarnia police seized a “Ghost Gun” among others during an investigating last week.

On Friday, at approximately 9:25 p.m., police received a call regarding unwanted people in a residence on Niagara Crescent.

After speaking with the homeowner outside of the residence, officers determined that the victim had been threatened and that the suspects were in possession of a firearm.

According to police, a man and woman exited the residence without incident and were taken into custody. The man was found to possess cocaine and a prohibited weapon otherwise known as a “flick knife.”

A third suspect, determined to be under the age of 18, first refused but later exited the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators later searched the residence and located an unmarked firearm, specifically known as a “Ghost Gun.”

“These guns are manufactured by individuals by using 3D printers and machine shops to produce parts,” explained the Sarnia Police Service media release regarding the investigation. “They are then assembled and used as crime guns to instill fear or physically harm others just as any other commercially manufactured firearm could.”

These guns are not traceable, as they do not have a serial number, and are not “legitimately manufactured.”

Mohammed Warde, 39, of Sarnia, has been charged with multiple weapons related offences as well as possession of a Schedule One substance, two counts of breaching probation, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Sidney Ann Campeau, 21, of Sarnia, has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, and two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm

Lastly, a young offender under the age of 18, of Oshawa, has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, and failing to comply with a release order. Their identity cannot be published according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three accused were held pending a bail hearing, police said.

This is the second “Ghost Gun” that has been located in Sarnia over the past month with the last incident reported on July 11.

Advertisement