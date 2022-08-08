Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. man missing in Madrid, Spain was last seen at Canadian Embassy

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 3:14 pm
Scott Graham
Scott Graham is from Victoria but was last seen in Madrid, Spain. Victoria police handout

A B.C. man is currently missing in Madrid, Spain, and investigators are concerned about his health.

Scott Graham, who is from Victoria, was last seen at the Canadian Embassy at P.º de la Castellana, 259d, 28046 Torre Emperador, in Madrid, Spain on July 15, 2022, police said.

Graham suffers from a medical condition, which can become life-threatening if he does not receive daily medication, police added. Victoria investigators have learned that Graham may have been seen at the Hospital Universitario La Paz, but are unable to determine what the outcome of the visit was.

Read more: Montreal woman says her father is missing in Spain, government not taking it seriously

Investigators in Victoria are working with police officers in Spain to support them and coordinate with Graham’s family who is very worried about his well-being.

Story continues below advertisement

Graham is described as a 67-year-old man standing five-feet-nine-inches tall with a medium build. Scott has brown hair and blue eyes.

Trending Stories
Scott Graham View image in full screen
Scott Graham is from Victoria but is currently missing in Madrid, Spain. Victoria police handout

If anyone sees Graham in Madrid or elsewhere in Spain, they are asked to call 112. If anyone has information about him outside of Spain they are asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.

Click to play video: 'Missing Squamish man’s car found in Manitoba' Missing Squamish man’s car found in Manitoba
Missing Squamish man’s car found in Manitoba
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing tagMissing Man tagScott Graham tagBC missing man Spain tagMissing man Spain tagScott Graham missing tagScott Graham missing Spain tagSpain missing man tagVictoria man missing tagVictoria man missing Spain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers