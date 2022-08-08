B.C. man missing in Madrid, Spain was last seen at Canadian Embassy

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man is currently missing in Madrid, Spain, and investigators are concerned about his health.

Scott Graham, who is from Victoria, was last seen at the Canadian Embassy at P.º de la Castellana, 259d, 28046 Torre Emperador, in Madrid, Spain on July 15, 2022, police said.

Graham suffers from a medical condition, which can become life-threatening if he does not receive daily medication, police added. Victoria investigators have learned that Graham may have been seen at the Hospital Universitario La Paz, but are unable to determine what the outcome of the visit was.

Investigators in Victoria are working with police officers in Spain to support them and coordinate with Graham’s family who is very worried about his well-being.

Graham is described as a 67-year-old man standing five-feet-nine-inches tall with a medium build. Scott has brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone sees Graham in Madrid or elsewhere in Spain, they are asked to call 112. If anyone has information about him outside of Spain they are asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.

