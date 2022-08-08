Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch for London, Ont. region on Monday

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 2:00 pm
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London-Parkhill-Eastern Middlesex County on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London-Parkhill-Eastern Middlesex County on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Francisco Seco / AP Photo

Accompanying another heat warning for the region, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for London-Parkhill-Eastern Middlesex County for Monday.

Read more: Heat warning remains for London-Middlesex on Monday, Environment Canada says

According to Environment Canada, “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms” that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and “torrential downpours” of up to 50 millimetres of rain.

Trending Stories

Thunderstorms are developing over lower Michigan and are expected to move across Ontario Monday afternoon and into the evening.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagSevere Thunderstorm Watch taglondon weather tagStrong Winds tagaugust 8 tagLondon-Parkhill-Eastern Middlesex County tagtorrential downpours tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers