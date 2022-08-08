Severe thunderstorm watch for London, Ont. region on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Accompanying another heat warning for the region, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for London-Parkhill-Eastern Middlesex County for Monday.

According to Environment Canada, “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms” that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and “torrential downpours” of up to 50 millimetres of rain.

Thunderstorms are developing over lower Michigan and are expected to move across Ontario Monday afternoon and into the evening.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.