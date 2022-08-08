Menu

Canada

New Brunswick group to proceed with invasive fish eradication in Miramichi area

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2022 12:36 pm
Smallmouth bass View image in full screen
Smallmouth bass angled from Miramichi River on Sept. 1, 2019, are seen in this handout photo. An environmental group says it has until the end of September to eradicate the fish from New Brunswick's Miramichi watershed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Nathan Wilbur, Atlantic Salmon Federation. JFJ

An environmental group with approval from Health Canada says it is moving ahead with its plan later this summer to eradicate smallmouth bass from New Brunswick’s Miramichi watershed.

Group spokesman Neville Crabbe says it has until the end of September to carry out its work, which will involve the use of a chemical called rotenone to poison the invasive species.

Read more: Plan to kill invasive fish in New Brunswick watershed delayed until next year

The group, which is composed of Indigenous and non-Indigenous organizations, put its operation on hold last September after protesters opposed to its plan refused to leave the areas around Miramichi Lake, Lake Brook and about 14 kilometres of the Southwest Miramichi River.

Trending Stories

Crabbe says 24 hours notice will be provided in the areas where rotenone will either be sprayed or introduced directly into the water in order to kill the fish.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the eradication operation is about restoring the native ecosystem of the watershed.

Read more: Cottagers want Miramichi Lake smallmouth bass eradication approval rescinded

Smallmouth bass can alter ecosystems by preying on native species of fish such as Atlantic salmon and brook trout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Health Canada tagFish tagMIRAMICHI tagEcosystems tagsmallmouth bass tagInvasive fish tagMiramichi watershed tag

