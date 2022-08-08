New Brunswick group to proceed with invasive fish eradication in Miramichi area

Send this page to someone via email

An environmental group with approval from Health Canada says it is moving ahead with its plan later this summer to eradicate smallmouth bass from New Brunswick’s Miramichi watershed.

Group spokesman Neville Crabbe says it has until the end of September to carry out its work, which will involve the use of a chemical called rotenone to poison the invasive species.

The group, which is composed of Indigenous and non-Indigenous organizations, put its operation on hold last September after protesters opposed to its plan refused to leave the areas around Miramichi Lake, Lake Brook and about 14 kilometres of the Southwest Miramichi River.

Crabbe says 24 hours notice will be provided in the areas where rotenone will either be sprayed or introduced directly into the water in order to kill the fish.

He says the eradication operation is about restoring the native ecosystem of the watershed.

Smallmouth bass can alter ecosystems by preying on native species of fish such as Atlantic salmon and brook trout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.