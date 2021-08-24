Cottagers want Miramichi Lake smallmouth bass eradication approval rescinded

A group of cottage owners along Miramichi Lake has asked the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) to rescind its approval of a smallmouth bass eradication project.

The cottagers say they oppose the eradication plan, which would involve spraying the pesticide Noxfish II on Miramichi Lake, a section of Miramichi River, and tributaries.

Smallmouth bass are considered an invasive species not native to those waterways. The Working Group on Smallmouth Bass Eradication in the Miramichi believes the fish were introduced illegally by people hoping to create a population for angling.

RELATED: Delay sought in Miramichi Lake smallmouth bass eradication

In a letter to Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan, cottage owner Barb Hildebrand said her group was informed by DFO the day before the spraying was due to start that the eradication plan would not be successful, but rather help control the problem.

Story continues below advertisement

Hildebrand believes the approval of the plan should be rescinded.

“DFO wouldn’t meet with us since December,” Hildebrand said. “And so, was there an amendment put in? The objectives completely changed and we don’t feel that we were consulted. And we might not be the only ones who don’t feel they were engaged properly.”

A group of Wolastoqewi Mothers and Grandmothers took to the water last week claiming they were not consulted about a plan taking place on unceded territory.

The spraying could not take place with people on and in the water. The working group announced Friday it would delay the pesticide application.

“I would say at this moment we’re working diligently to have the necessary conversations, recognizing that the Crown-led Indigenous consultation process has concluded, and we are determined to carry out our approved, time-sensitive, and critical project,” said Neville Crabbe of the Atlantic Salmon Federation, who is also the spokesperson for the Working Group on Smallmouth Bass Eradication in the Miramichi.

RELATED: Smallmouth bass eradication plan set for Miramichi Lake

Crabbe also said they are in discussions with regulators about any necessary amendments to their plan.

Hildebrand said the group needs to explore alternatives to the pesticide application.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important to, because it’s a control measure, to find other control measures,” Hildebrand said. “And there’s many control measures that can be employed that, basically knocks back or decreases smallmouth bass without collapsing an ecosystem.”

The working group said it is hoping to resume its plan later in 2021.