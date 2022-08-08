Heat is on: Southern Alberta gets wrapped up in heat warnings

Send this page to someone via email

Keep the ballcap handy and the water nearby as southern Alberta is in for another heat wave.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range from 29 to 34 C on Monday. Though the heat should die down by dusk and be moderate on Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said the heat is expected to pick back up on Wednesday.

ECCC issued a heat warning around 10:30 a.m. that included Calgary, Okotoks, High River, Claresholm, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Foremost, Medicine Hat, Bow Island and Suffield.

Heat warnings are issued when high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

To avoid getting ill in the heat, it’s recommended to:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

ECC also recommends monitoring for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

“Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated,” a news release by ECCC stated.

