Crash on border of Guelph and Woolwich leaves motorcycle rider with life-altering injuries

Four people were left injured after a motorcycle and car collided near the border of Guelph and Waterloo Region on Sunday night, according to Wellington County OPP.

They say emergency services responded to calls about the crash on Highway 7 near Woolwich-Guelph Townline.

The calls had indicated that the motorcycle rider was seriously injured.

Police say the 61-year-old rider from Guelph was taken to a trauma centre to deal with life-altering injuries.

OPP say the driver of the car and two passengers were taken to an area hospital to deal with non-life-threatening injuries.

They are continuing to investigate the collision and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 1-888-310-1122.