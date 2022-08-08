Menu

Crime

Crash on border of Guelph and Woolwich leaves motorcycle rider with life-altering injuries

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 9:50 am
Four people were left injured after a motorcycle and car collided on Highway 7 near the border of Guelph and Waterloo Region on Sunday night. View image in full screen
Four people were left injured after a motorcycle and car collided on Highway 7 near the border of Guelph and Waterloo Region on Sunday night. Wellington County OPP

Four people were left injured after a motorcycle and car collided near the border of Guelph and Waterloo Region on Sunday night, according to Wellington County OPP.

They say emergency services responded to calls about the crash on Highway 7 near Woolwich-Guelph Townline.

Read more: OPP identify man found in Guelph lake as a 21-year-old from Mississauga

The calls had indicated that the motorcycle rider was seriously injured.

Trending Stories

Police say the 61-year-old rider from Guelph was taken to a trauma centre to deal with life-altering injuries.

Read more: 85-year-old Kitchener man charged in Wellington County hit-and-run: OPP

OPP say the driver of the car and two passengers were taken to an area hospital to deal with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

They are continuing to investigate the collision and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 1-888-310-1122.

