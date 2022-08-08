‘We’re not pigs’: Protestors demanding trash bin shut down Point Douglas street Monday

Send this page to someone via email

A demonstration that blocked traffic on Higgins Avenue near Anabella Street has ended — for now.

A spokesperson for a group of people living in an encampment in the Point Douglas area said they shut down the street Monday morning in an attempt to pressure the city into giving them a garbage bin.

Robert Russell told Global News that the group has reached out to the city for a place to dispose of trash and keep the encampment clean and sanitary, but so far nothing has been done.

If the city doesn’t respond by 3 p.m., Russell said, the group intends to block traffic again.

"We're not pigs. We're just like everyone else. We might be homeless, or we live in our tents, but we're not out here to be pigs.

“The health hazard alone, with the rodents feasting on the garbage — it’s not healthy,” he said.

“People are driving by taking pictures and thinking that we’re pigs, and it’s not our fault. We’re waiting for the city to put up the bin so we can get rid of the garbage.”

Russell said the group has been assured that the city would help, but as there’s been no action so far, a public protest is a way to get the conversation started.

“Sorry that you’re late for work, but this is what we had to do,” he said.

“This is an election year. We’re taxpayers. We also vote. This is a social issue that needs to be addressed.

“No one has come to us and asked for our opinion, but we’re going to give it to you one way or another.”

Global News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for comment. As of Monday morning, the city said it was looking into the issue.

