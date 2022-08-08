Menu

Politics

Ontario legislature resumes, set to pick new Speaker, re-introduce budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2022 6:21 am
The entrance to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario is seen in this file photo on July 26, 2022. View image in full screen
The entrance to the Legislative Assembly of Ontario is seen in this file photo on July 26, 2022. Isaac Callan/Global News

Provincial politicians are heading back to the Ontario legislature today for the start of a new session.

It’s the first time they are sitting since the Progressive Conservatives won a second majority government in early June.

The first order of business is electing a Speaker, and two Tories are vying for the job – Ted Arnott, who has held the role for the past four years, and Nina Tangri, who served as associate minister of small business and red tape reduction.

On Tuesday, there will be a throne speech, which outlines a government’s new agenda, followed by the budget, which is expected to be largely unchanged from when it was introduced but not passed in the spring before the election.

Read more: Ontario legislature returns amid health staffing crisis, high inflation

But it is being reintroduced amid a health-care staffing crisis that has seen emergency rooms across the province close for hours or days at a time, as well as much higher inflation than when it was first introduced.

The throne speech is expected to address those changing circumstances, but it’s unclear if any new measures will be added to deal with them.

Nursing groups and opposition politicians have been calling on the government to repeal legislation passed in 2019 that capped wage increases for nurses and other public sector workers for three years, as a way to ease the staffing crunch.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
