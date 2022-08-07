Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist airlifted following crash near Little Britain: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 7:57 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after a crash near Little Britain on Aug. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after a crash near Little Britain on Aug. 7, 2022. File

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre following a motorcycle crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Little Britain Road near Beacroft Road in the former Mariposa Township, just six kilometres southwest of the village of Little Britain or 22 kilometres southwest of Lindsay.

Read more: Motorcyclist dies following County 30 crash near Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

OPP say their initial investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway. The female driver was first transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then later air-lifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, OPP said Sunday evening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The roadway is closed in both directions.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. OPP say if you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, contact the Kawartha Haliburton Victim Services at 705-878-5505.

