Motorcyclist airlifted following crash near Little Britain: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre following a motorcycle crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday afternoon.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Little Britain Road near Beacroft Road in the former Mariposa Township, just six kilometres southwest of the village of Little Britain or 22 kilometres southwest of Lindsay.

OPP say their initial investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway. The female driver was first transported to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and then later air-lifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, OPP said Sunday evening.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The roadway is closed in both directions.

#CKLOPP is on scene a serious single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The female driver has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Little Brittan Rd near Beatroft Rd in Mariposa Twp is closed in both directions. TCI are on scene. ^tp pic.twitter.com/MYE0DokKpJ — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) August 7, 2022

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. OPP say if you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, contact the Kawartha Haliburton Victim Services at 705-878-5505.