Canada

RCMP’s use of spyware to be analyzed by parliamentary committee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2022 5:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Privacy commissioner ‘highly doubts’ Canadians knew about government using their cellphone data' Privacy commissioner ‘highly doubts’ Canadians knew about government using their cellphone data
Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien told the parliamentary ethics committee on Monday that he “highly, highly doubts” the majority of Canadians knew the government has been using their cellphone data to track movements and efficacy of public health measures put in place during the pandemic. His office is currently investigating whether the data was properly de-identified or not – Feb 7, 2022

A parliamentary committee will begin exploring RCMP‘s use of spyware on Monday.

The House of Commons ethics and privacy committee called for a summer study after the RCMP revealed its use of tools that covertly obtain data from devices like phones and computers.

Read more: Parliamentary committee calls for ‘clear guidelines’ in assisted dying interim report

The RCMP says it has gotten warrants to use tools that collect text messages and emails and can remotely turn on cameras and microphones in 10 investigations.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has called for a discussion of the legal safeguards needed around the use of this technology.

Privacy and technology lawyer David Fraser says it’s important that a higher level of scrutiny is applied to the warrants police are requesting.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses appearing during the scheduled two days of hearings include Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, current and former privacy commissioners, and RCMP officers who oversaw the use of spyware.

