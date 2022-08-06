Saskatchewan Party celebrates 25th anniversary in Davidson

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Party is celebrating its birthday this weekend — turning a quarter of a century old.

The celebration in Davidson, Sask. had featured appearances by former prime minister Stephen Harper, party founder Ken Krwaetz and current premier Scott Moe.

“Summers in Saskatchewan are a time for family to come together and this is our family, our Saskatchewan Party’s family moment to celebrate,” Moe said.

More than 700 people were in attendance according to a news release from the party.

Harper gave his honest opinion towards the province based on a visit when he was a kid in the 70’s. “This was the most socialistic, sleepiest province in the country,” he said.

On Aug. 8th 1997, former conservative leader Bill Boyd and former liberal opposition Ken Krawetz announced the formation of the Saskatchewan party.

“This is, in my view, the only option for setting forward the policies and the platform that we think the people of Saskatchewan want advanced to oppose the NDP in this province,” Boyd said at the celebration.

The party started small, consisting of four conservative and four liberal MLA’s and was registered as an official political party on Sept. 17, 1997.

The party made an impact a decade later, as the party led by Brad Wall captured 38 seats to form its first government, holding office to this day.

After more than a decade as premier, Wall stepped down and Scott Moe was elected the new leader in 2018.

“To everyone that has been involved at whatever level and whatever time over the course of the last 25 years, thank you for what you’ve done, and thank you for what you continue to do,” Moe said.

He believes the party’s best days are still ahead.

“Lets always stay focused on growth — a growing province with room and opportunity for everyone who wants to call this special place home.”

