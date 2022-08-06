Man wanted for alleged indecent act: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are calling on the public to help identify a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation.

Police said they responded to an indecent act call in the area of Yonge Street and Brookdale Avenue on July 12 at around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a man entered a business in the area behind a woman and her daughter. It is alleged that while the woman was waiting to pay, the man exposed himself.

He fled north on Yonge Street, police said.

The man is described as 18 to 25 years old with short, black hair. Police said he has a thin, muscular build with a tattoo on his top inner left arm.

At the time of the incident, he wore a white t-shirt, green pants, a black facemask and carried a green backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

Police released images of the man wanted following an alleged indecent exposure in Toronto. TPS/Handout