Liberal Brampton MP rules out bid to run against Patrick Brown for mayor

A Liberal Brampton MP who previously said she was “giving thought” to running against Mayor Patrick Brown in October has ruled herself out of the municipal race.

In a statement posted on her Twitter account on Aug. 4, Brampton North MP Ruby Sahota said she would continue to work in federal government.

“After a few weeks of contemplation and speaking with my family, trusted colleagues and friends, I have arrived at the decision that the greatest benefit I can be to Brampton is by advocating at the federal level,” she said.

Sahota was first elected as an MP with the Liberal Party of Canada in 2015, winning re-election in 2019 and 2021. She serves as a deputy government whip.

Patrick Brown, the incumbent mayor and former Conservative leadership candidate, has registered to run for a second term in Brampton.

Ramesh Sangha — a former Brampton Liberal MP — has thrown his hat into the ring as well.

Jermaine Chambers, Vidya Sugar Gautam, Bob Singh and Cody Vatcher have also registered their intention to run.

Sahota said she believed her work in Ottawa was “not yet complete.” She cited global uncertainty, the climate crisis and international conflicts as concerns she felt still required her attention federally.

“For this reason, I will continue in my role as your elected representative for Brampton North and wish nothing but the best for those dedicating themselves to the noble cause of civil service in the name of the city I hold so dear to my heart,” Sahota wrote.