Fire

Suspicious fire in a dumpster damages garage: Saskatoon Fire

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 12:42 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a residential fire after receiving several 9-1-1 calls about the blaze that occurred on the 200 block of Camponi Place. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a residential fire after receiving several 9-1-1 calls about the blaze that occurred on the 200 block of Camponi Place. File / Global News

Saskatoon Fire is reporting a blaze in a dumpster that damaged the exterior of a detached garage.

According to a news release Saskatoon Fire Communications Centre received a call about someone lighting a fire in a dumpster at 5:33 a.m. on Saturday.

One fire engine was sent to the 1300 block of Avenue E North.

Missing Saskatoon mother and son found in Oregon

The fire investigator determined that the fire was suspicious.

Damage to the garage is estimated at $1,000.

If anyone has information to assist our police service with their investigations, please contact them at (306) 975-8300.

