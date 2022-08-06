Suspicious fire in a dumpster damages garage: Saskatoon Fire

Saskatoon Fire is reporting a blaze in a dumpster that damaged the exterior of a detached garage.
According to a news release Saskatoon Fire Communications Centre received a call about someone lighting a fire in a dumpster at 5:33 a.m. on Saturday.
One fire engine was sent to the 1300 block of Avenue E North.
The fire investigator determined that the fire was suspicious.
Damage to the garage is estimated at $1,000.
If anyone has information to assist our police service with their investigations, please contact them at (306) 975-8300.
