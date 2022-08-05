Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Here are five stories we want to share:

‘Look at this! He’s a big boy’: B.C. man rescues 6-foot snake from roof of shed

A sunny day in B.C.’s Interior turned out to be quite surprising for two construction workers.

While demolishing a shed in Kelowna, the pair found a six-foot snake hiding in the rafters.

The two construction workers didn’t want to be interviewed, but a nearby man who overheard their surprised shouts, and wound up rescuing the snake, spoke to Global News.

Man praised for stepping in after woman assaulted at Vancouver McDonald’s

A man living on the streets in Vancouver is being praised as a hero for stepping in to help a woman who was being attacked at a fast-food restaurant in the West End.

James Mickelson was getting his morning coffee at the McDonald’s at Davie and Cardero streets around 9 a.m. Tuesday when he said an altercation broke out between a man and a woman.

The man had been trying to access the washroom, according to police.

“When he realized it was occupied, he became very violently frustrated, began kicking the door, and he threw his coffee. This coffee then landed on one of the victims,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

B.C. man collects thousands of rare books, artifacts documenting Sikh history

It’s a collection that has taken almost three decades to build: rare medals, maps, artifacts and volumes of many types of books, some dating as far back as 1696.

Raj Singh Bhandall, the man behind Surrey, B.C.’s Wanjara Nomad Collections, estimates he has more than 2,000 items in his personal mini museum from all over the world, including India and Afghanistan.

Abbotsford Airshow’s much-anticipated return begins

For the first time since the pandemic began, the beloved Abbotsford Airshow is back.

Friday marks the 60th anniversary of the popular event.

“The airshow’s event grounds and attractions are open (Friday), inviting spectators to wander more than 300,000 square feet of static aircraft displays, and enjoy the McDonald’s KidsZone adventure playground,” airshow staff said.

Victoria-based charity seeks public support to equip Ukrainians in need with prosthetics

A Victoria-based charity is seeking public support to expand its prosthetic limb operation into war-torn Ukraine.

The Victoria Hand Project designs and deploys low-cost, 3D-printed prosthetic arms in eight developing countries and in underserved communities in Canada and the United States.

Lately, CEO Michael Peirone said people have messaged the organization with demand from Ukraine, which has been under siege by Russian troops since February.